Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

Governor Steve Sisolak
Governor Steve Sisolak(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit.

The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.

“I am committed to using these once-in-a-generation infrastructure investments to rebuild our highways, roads, and bridges, connect our communities, upgrade our water infrastructure, improve sustainable transportation, and create thousands of good-paying jobs for hard-working Nevadans,” said Governor Sisolak. “I look forward to coming together to hear how we can continue to work together on behalf of Nevadans.”

The event will take place on Sept. 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

