Governor Sisolak “thankful” for passing of Inflation Reduction Act

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he’s thankful for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by the House Friday.

The bill includes $369 billion in climate related funding, $64 billion towards extending the ACA, and $4 billion for drought relief. In his statement, he said:

“I am thankful to see Congress put forward and pass this piece of legislation. This bill will go a long way to fight inflation and help bring down costs for Nevadans – two key priorities that we are also working on in the Silver State. Additionally, the bill includes historic investments to address the climate crisis, which will bolster Nevada’s clean energy economy, bring down costs, invest in drought resilience and create jobs for Nevadans.”

“It’s also great to see the expansion of Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicare prescription drug pricing reform included in this transformative bill. I am grateful to Nevada’s federal delegation who voted this package forward, including Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Representatives Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee.”

