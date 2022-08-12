GOP Nevada Secretary of State nominee to declare business filing fee holiday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Secretary of State Nominee Jim Marchant announced Friday he will be declaring a holiday from all business filing fees upon entering office.

Marchant, a former assemblyman, says he will be doing this to offset the financial impact of inflation.

In a statement, Marchant said the following:

“As a former entrepreneur and pioneer in the internet industry, I understand from firsthand experience how government regulation and costs associated with keeping a business in good financial standing are complex, time consuming, and take precious resources away from the focus of one’s company mission.

During these times of financial hardship with inflationary rates at levels not seen in almost half a century, we must rise to the challenge of being proactive in our efforts to mitigate the impacts of Biden’s inflation in our local and state economies.

As your next Secretary of State, I will implement a holiday from all business filing fees to provide relief to Nevada businesses as we weather this time of economic diversity. Our small businesses are essential to our economic survival, and without their success, much of their charitable contributions to our communities would cease to exist. We must do all we can together to persist through these difficult times with the aim of protecting Nevada’s ability to thrive.”

