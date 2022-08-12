Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet a longtime local resource for free clothing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a quarter century of giving away clothing to anyone in need, people are still discovering Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet in Sparks.

“They walk in here thinking it’s a thrift store,” said Joyce Macway, a 13-year volunteer with the non-profit. “They’re surprised to find out we’ve been giving clothes away for 25 years.”

The closet - located at 540 Greenbrae Drive - welcomes anyone in for a free day of shopping once every 30 days. You just have to provide a form of identification.

“We don’t discriminate,” said Dave McLaughlin, executive director at Good Shepherd’s. “Anyone at all can walk through and get the clothing they need from us.”

The selection varies depending on age, gender and size. Each customer is giving a list of what they’re able to grab during their visit, typically worth around $100 in thrift store pricing.

“We get a lot of women’s clothing. The women’s list has a lot of options on there,” said McLaughlin. “The men’s clothing ... We wear clothing until it falls off us.”

The storefront is open Mondays from 3-7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donation days are Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

The closet has also long outsourced clothing to various organizations, food pantries, shelters, schools, fire victims and more.

“Not only are we the clothes closet for people who walk through our doors, we’re also the clothes closet for the community,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin says Good Shepherd’s clothes closet is “powered by volunteers”, but the non-profit is also in need of a boost in donors to match the boost in demand.

They’re currently running a 600-at-20 campaign, looking to match generous donors with the 600 people walking through the doors each month.

“Things are just getting more expensive. The need for organizations like Good Shepherds Clothes Closet is growing and growing,” said McLaughlin. “600 people at 20 dollars a month will push our organization forward and get us where we need to be.”

Their goal: another 25 years of consistent giving and fellowship.

“We are offering hope and dignity to people,” said McLaughlin. “We’re in the business of people – not clothing – but clothing is the avenue we use.”

You can learn more about Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet at gsccreno.org.

