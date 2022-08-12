Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week

The work will begin on Monday
The work will begin on Monday(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday.

The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard.

Crews will be working from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and detours will be provided.

