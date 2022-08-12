Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday.

The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard.

Crews will be working from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and detours will be provided.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.