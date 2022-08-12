California woman killed in US 50 crash east of Austin

AUSTIN, Nev. (KOLO) -A Bakersfield, Calif., woman died in a July 30 crash in central Nevada, the Nevada State Police said Friday.

Jessica Freeman, 36, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected in the crash on U.S. 50 about 25 miles east of Austin.

About 3:56 p.m. on July 30, Freeman was going west on U.S. 50 in a Lincoln sedan when she failed to make a curve in the road because she was driving too fast, NSP said.

The Lincoln went off the right side of the road and she overcorrected several times, causing the sedan to rotate and go off the right side of the road a second time. It struck a marker post and then overturned, the NSP said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Mitch Payne at 775-753-1111.

