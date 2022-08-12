Back-to-School Bash & Community Health Fair

By Denise Wong
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:06 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the new school year starting in just a few days, it can be overwhelming for parents as they try to get their kids ready. But this weekend, there is some help. SilverSummit Healthplan is hosting a free Back-to-School Bash and Community Health Fair at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Ninth Street location. It is free to all community members and will feature giveaways such as backpacks, school supplies, gas cards, baby cribs and more. Steve George with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect.

