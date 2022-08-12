Artown’s Encore Series brings more amazing performances to Reno during fall and winter months

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Artown 2022 is in the books. And despite more than 600 multidisciplinary arts events throughout the month of July, not every artist invited could make a tour stop in Reno that month. So Artown’s Encore Series is bringing four amazing international acts to the Biggest Little City September through December.

Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, stopped by Morning Break to promote these once in a lifetime performances.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra September 12, 2022 – 7:30PM - Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno

The world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis makes its northern Nevada debut Monday, September 12, 2022. Comprised of 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra produces thousands of performances, educational and broadcast events each season in its home in New York City and around the world. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is led by Chairman Clarence Otis, Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis and Executive Director Greg Scholl. The orchestra spends a third of its year on tour around the globe, in concert halls, dance venues, jazz clubs, public parks, and with symphony orchestras, ballet companies, students and with an ever-expanding roster of guest artists. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra-commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and current and former JLCO members Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Ted Nash, Victor Goines, Sherman Irby, Chris Crenshaw and Carlos Henriquez.

Dance Theatre of Harlem – October 30, 2022 – 7:30PM - Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Each component of Dance Theatre of Harlem carries a solid commitment towards enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children - especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born - the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem has achieved unprecedented success, bringing innovative and bold new forms of artistic expression to audiences in New York City, across the country and around the world.

Soweto Gospel Choir – November 6, 2022 – 7:30PM - Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno

Out of the darkness comes a new dawn! This all-new concert by 3-time Grammy®-winning Soweto Gospel Choir commemorates South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. Bringing joy to all, “HOPE” opens with a rousing program of South African freedom songs that inspired their Rainbow Nation. Then, the choir’s uplifting performance moves to the United States, with beautiful renditions of the music of the Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists Billie Holiday, James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and the one-and-only, Aretha Franklin.

Pink Martini – December 11, 2022 – 7:30PM – Grand Sierra Resort Casino, Reno

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop – Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education, and parks. Twenty-eight years later, Pink Martini still tours the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums, and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

