2 additional monkeypox cases reported in Washoe County; brings total to 7 cases

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting two additional cases of monkeypox in Washoe County.

The new cases now bring the total number of monkeypox cases to seven as of Friday.

Health officials say the cases are both of men in their 20′s and 30′s. They say one is a confirmed contact to a known case, while the other is not.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.