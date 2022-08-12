2 additional monkeypox cases reported in Washoe County; brings total to 7 cases

There are now seven cases of monkeypox in Washoe County, health officials say
There are now seven cases of monkeypox in Washoe County, health officials say
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is reporting two additional cases of monkeypox in Washoe County.

The new cases now bring the total number of monkeypox cases to seven as of Friday.

Health officials say the cases are both of men in their 20′s and 30′s. They say one is a confirmed contact to a known case, while the other is not.

