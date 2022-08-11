UFC Gym helping those fight back against Parkinson’s disease

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Rock Steady Boxing’ is making a pretty big difference when it comes to those in the battle with Parkinson’s disease.

UFC Gym started this program to help those impacted by the neurological disease, no matter what stage they are in.

This is a non-contact, boxing style fitness class that can improve quality of life and sense of self efficacy and worth. Often times, people with Parkinson’s are fighting stiffness and cognitive function.

‘Rock Steady’ provides a way to work on strength, speed, balance, and flexibility.

Boxing coaches shared that ‘Rock Steady’ classes have proven to lessen the symptoms of Parkinson’s regardless of the level– leading to a healthier happier life.

Doug Parry has had Parkinson’s for a year now, just six months ago he found it hard and do his day-to-day tasks. Parry shared what he was able to accomplish in the past six months,

“I went down a week ago to San Diego and I was literally able to get off the causeway and actually walk through the sand about 50 yards. I was actually able to touch the Pacific Ocean which is just one of those examples and the little things that make a difference. It’s made me a more effective and confident person.”

Melissa Yee is Head Trainer for ‘Rock Steady Boxing’ and sees the hard work and progress that the athletes make each day. She shared the importance of a program like this,

“It really makes an impact in their life so it really makes me happy to help with this program and help people everyday. I know the challenges they are facing, and I can see the progress that it can do for them so I’m just so happy to be a part of this.”

Not only is this a workout class, these athletes are a huge support system for one another too.

Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 11 a.m.

Volunteers are also needed, so if you are able to assist the athletes during their workout, you can reach out to UFC Gym with he number below.

For more information on ‘Rock Steady Boxing’ at UFC Gym call them at 775-285-9340

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.