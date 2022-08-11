Two chefs battle it out in the kitchen in KOLO 8 Morning Break’s first-ever cook off challenge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the Nugget Casino Resort have had a wonderful partnership for the last 60 years. In that time, both organizations have grown, but they’ve each remained committed to serving the people who need help the most. The Nugget provides holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas for unhoused citizens, while Catholic Charities (CCSNN) serves underserved folks in a variety of ways 365 days a year.

One of the biggest and most important services CCSNN offers is giving out boxes of food to anyone in need. However, there’s a stigma about donated food that it’s not fresh, the food has or is about to expire or it’s the leftover grocery store items that no one wants. This is not the case at Catholic Charities.

To showcase the delicious, quality food that folks can pick up at the food pantry, as well as the decades-long relationship between Catholic Charities and the Nugget, KOLO 8′s Morning Break produced an epic cook-off challenge.

Chef Kim Vandenhazel from St. Vincent’s Dining Room took on the Nugget’s executive chef, Will Vandusen, in a “Chopped-inspired” competition. Each chef was given an identical box of food pantry ingredients, exactly like the box a client would pick up at Catholic Charities. Neither chef had any idea what would be in the box, but after taking a look inside, they each had just 30 minutes to make a meal for our three esteemed judges.

Sparks City Councilman Kristopher Dahir, Reno City Councilman Devon Reese and KOLO 8 News Director Matt Vaughn lent their tastebuds and their stomachs to this competition. The enjoyed two very different meals from both chefs, but in the end, could only name one winner.

Chef Kim was awarded that title for his flavor and diverse use of the ingredients. However, both chefs came out on top because each one perfectly showcased that you can make healthy and delicious meals using donated food.

For more information about the services provided by Catholic Charities and the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, click here.

