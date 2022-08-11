Truckee businesses spread the word about missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fliers with photos of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, cover the front windows of businesses in Downtown Truckee.

Employees say it’s the least they can do to get the word out.

”It’s so important that there’s as much knowledge out there that she’s missing and anything we can do to help,” said Lisa Gotts, owner of California 89 Home.

Gott says her song went to Truckee High School and attended parties at the same campground Kiely was at.

”You know he used to go out to Prosser and go to parties out there and I’ve had long conversations with him about it and it’s just heart wrenching.”

Another employee downtown said she was nervous this morning riding her bike to work.

”People here, they leave their houses unlocked, their cars unlocked,” Cassidy Bankert said.

”I think after this everyone will be on edge, they’ll take more precautions.”

Kiely’s photos is circulating widely on social media. Reese Witherspoon shared the flyer with Kiely’s photo to her Instagram story and more than 28 million followers.

”We’ve also posted on social media, on our stories, like I have seen so many in the local community doing,” said Gotts.

Despite the circumstances, Gotts says the community pulls together. They continue to organize volunteer search efforts each day.

”There were fired last year and everyone band together do this is definitely this community, we’re here to help.”

