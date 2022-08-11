Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with something adorable.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants assistance naming its newest K-9, an 11-week-old German Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office says their puppy crime fighter is currently known as Puppy Doe, but Sheriff Eddie Cathey is asking for a bit of help with the dog’s official name.

To help the process, the department shared some details about the puppy. The little guy likes long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass, public displays of affection, tearing up new tennis balls, prefers his toys thrown overhand and hails from a family of service dogs.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department said it will take names until 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on its Facebook post in the comment section.

Sheriff Cathey said the names of “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Carson City judge dismisses Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit over governor’s race vote counting
Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
2 accused robbers arrested in Florida
FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’
Authorities say Brandon John Short, 23, was arrested and charged with 45 counts of distributing...
Educator arrested for distributing porn involving kids under 13, authorities say