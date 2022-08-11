Reward offered for arrest in case of stolen wallet, phone

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet and phone in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the suspect who they say took the items from a local business on July 28.

Anyone with information about the crime or any suspects should contact Carson City Sheriffs at 775-283-7854, or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

