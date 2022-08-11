Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 3)

Financially Fit Employees is a program designed by Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D, but was started...
Financially Fit Employees is a program designed by Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D, but was started as part of her doctoral dissertation paper as a student at the University of Nevada in Reno.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at a locally designed program to help businesses attract and retain highly qualified people.

It’s a program called Financially Fit Employees and was created by a University of Reno student as part of her graduate studies program.

Now it’s in several businesses across northern Nevada including Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic and Spine at 10539 Professional Circle Suite 201.

Managers say they’re investing in their employees as they invest in the patients to help keep the quality of care consistently high.

This mindset prompted Director of Operations Ann Erwin to purchase a program called Financially Fit Employees.

”We recognize that financial fitness is just as important as physical fitness, mental health,” said Tahoe Fracture Director of Operations, Ann Erwin.

Financially Fit Employees is a free voluntary opt-in program for Tahoe Fracture employees.

In total, that means it’s available to 135 workers at seven locations.  

“This is more like nuts and bolts financial advice. You know they have some great tools in Financial Fit Employees. There’s an idea board. You can put in what your goal is and others respond to those ideas, which I really enjoy because I look at some of those questions and I go, ‘I would have never thought of doing it that way,’” Erwin said.

Patient procedure coordinator Adeia Aziz says the program is concise and easy to understand.  

“I enjoyed the program. I feel like I gained a lot of knowledge from it. I feel like it should be accessible to everyone,” Aziz said.

She says she has seen the savings increase in her bank account thanks to the time she has spent with the program.  

“If I really want it, I should wait a week and in a week if I still want it then it’s something I’m going to want forever, but if I don’t want it, then it really wasn’t something I needed,” said Aziz.

Not only has this resulted in more space in her home, but more money to invest in retirement for her future self.

Nichole Hickman is a surgical care coordinator.

”There is a retirement calculator and a lot of good advice about saving for retirement. It’s just giving me a place to check into,” Hickman said.

She admits the employer provided program has not changed the amount of money she is investing or the types of investments she’s using to build her retirement, but says she now knows the actions she will take if she decides to make these changes.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement shares latest pictures in the case of Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

Latest News

Bright moon taken at 2am on August 11. Super Moon appears August 12
‘Super Moon’ and other big happenings in the night sky
Photos of the suspect who investigators say stole a wallet and cell phone.
Reward offered for arrest in case of stolen wallet, phone
Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas, as seen through body-worn camera.
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
Sheriffs will be escorting residents and employees through the Highway 89 closure area starting...
Alpine County Sheriffs to escort drivers through closure area on Highway 89