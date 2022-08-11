Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 3)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at a locally designed program to help businesses attract and retain highly qualified people.

It’s a program called Financially Fit Employees and was created by a University of Reno student as part of her graduate studies program.

Now it’s in several businesses across northern Nevada including Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic and Spine at 10539 Professional Circle Suite 201.

Managers say they’re investing in their employees as they invest in the patients to help keep the quality of care consistently high.

This mindset prompted Director of Operations Ann Erwin to purchase a program called Financially Fit Employees.

”We recognize that financial fitness is just as important as physical fitness, mental health,” said Tahoe Fracture Director of Operations, Ann Erwin.

Financially Fit Employees is a free voluntary opt-in program for Tahoe Fracture employees.

In total, that means it’s available to 135 workers at seven locations.

“This is more like nuts and bolts financial advice. You know they have some great tools in Financial Fit Employees. There’s an idea board. You can put in what your goal is and others respond to those ideas, which I really enjoy because I look at some of those questions and I go, ‘I would have never thought of doing it that way,’” Erwin said.

Patient procedure coordinator Adeia Aziz says the program is concise and easy to understand.

“I enjoyed the program. I feel like I gained a lot of knowledge from it. I feel like it should be accessible to everyone,” Aziz said.

She says she has seen the savings increase in her bank account thanks to the time she has spent with the program.

“If I really want it, I should wait a week and in a week if I still want it then it’s something I’m going to want forever, but if I don’t want it, then it really wasn’t something I needed,” said Aziz.

Not only has this resulted in more space in her home, but more money to invest in retirement for her future self.

Nichole Hickman is a surgical care coordinator.

”There is a retirement calculator and a lot of good advice about saving for retirement. It’s just giving me a place to check into,” Hickman said.

She admits the employer provided program has not changed the amount of money she is investing or the types of investments she’s using to build her retirement, but says she now knows the actions she will take if she decides to make these changes.

