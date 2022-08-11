Reno Tahoe Dermatology offers new, non-invasive procedure to remove unsightly benign skin lesions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is a board-certified dermatologist at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, practicing in the Reno area since 2009. She is regarded as one of the area’s top dermatologists.

Her skin care philosophy is centered on the whole patient and considers a more holistic perspective than many dermatologists. In addition to skin health and proactive medical and surgical care, Dr. Cassé is sought after for her eye and skill with cosmetics. She treats every patient with precision in the art of anti-aging treatments, Botox and fillers.

Dr. Cassé stopped by Morning Break to talk about a new, non-invasive breakthrough solution for common skin imperfections. She is one of the first in the area to offer CellFX procedure to get rid of bothersome and unwanted benign lesions. Unlike standard-use therapies, CellFX effectively removes these growths in minutes with no reports of recurrence.

The warts, spots and growths can make anyone self-conscious which is why Dr. Cassé wants to help you feel confident and beautiful in your skin.

