Reno Tahoe Dermatology offers new, non-invasive procedure to remove unsightly benign skin lesions

Reno Tahoe Dermatology
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:44 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is a board-certified dermatologist at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, practicing in the Reno area since 2009. She is regarded as one of the area’s top dermatologists.

Her skin care philosophy is centered on the whole patient and considers a more holistic perspective than many dermatologists. In addition to skin health and proactive medical and surgical care, Dr. Cassé is sought after for her eye and skill with cosmetics. She treats every patient with precision in the art of anti-aging treatments, Botox and fillers.

Dr. Cassé stopped by Morning Break to talk about a new, non-invasive breakthrough solution for common skin imperfections. She is one of the first in the area to offer CellFX procedure to get rid of bothersome and unwanted benign lesions. Unlike standard-use therapies, CellFX effectively removes these growths in minutes with no reports of recurrence.

The warts, spots and growths can make anyone self-conscious which is why Dr. Cassé wants to help you feel confident and beautiful in your skin.

To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement shares latest pictures in the case of Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

Latest News

Open for Business on Morning Break takes a look at Thali Reno
Open for Business: Thali Reno offers authentic Indian food using fresh produce from local farms
KOLO News Now welcomes in Kacey Queen to talk about getting kids back to school
Family Time: Northern Nevada Moms co-founder shares how to prepare kids physically and mentally for back-to-school routines
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
One year after a wind-fed wildfire charged across a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine,...
Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada