Open for Business: Thali Reno offers authentic Indian food using fresh produce from local farms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The tagline on Thali Reno’s website sums up this restaurant perfectly, “Thali is an organic, vegetarian restaurant serving authentic North Indian cuisine. We offer a fixed menu that showcases items grown from the hardworking Reno area farming community.”

Owner, Serj Johal, stopped by Morning Break to share his Golden Milk recipe straight from Thali’s kitchen. Watch today’s interview for ingredients and directions.

Thali Reno is shares bottomless plates, which means you can enjoy as much fresh local veggies and roti as you’d like for one fixed price. The food is always vegetarian and comes with vegan and gluten free options.

To check out its menu and place and order, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

