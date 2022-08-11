Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

The charge of obstruction of justice carries with it a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000
Kline was arrested Wednesday
Kline was arrested Wednesday(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday.

Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Kline and a conspirator, Jason Torres, were charged for their alleged roles in a $7 million fraudulent advance fee scheme allegedly orchestrated by Kline from April 2017 to July 2019.

While Kline was out on bail for this charge, she, through her then attorney, gave the government a .pdf document that was supposedly part of a Cellebrite report showing messages in which Torres made threats towards Kline and insinuated he was primarily responsible for the alleged scheme.

A forensic review of that document revealed it had been falsified. The false report was presented to a family court in California as part of a custody dispute between the two.

During that hearing, Kline stated the report had been generated by a forensic examiner named Drew Andrews. Further investigation revealed that Andrews did not exist, and was instead an alter-ego of Kline’s used to deceive the court, her attorney, and a forensic expert.

Kline also presented the court with a computer she claimed contained an iTunes backup including the alleged text messages from Torres. A forensic investigation revealed that data had been manipulated.

The investigation determined Kline had changed, or caused to be changed, certain time stamps in an effort to make it appear as though the iTunes backup and other files stored on the computer were created in April of 2020, which is when the fake forensic examiner supposedly ran the report.

The charge of obstruction of justice carries with it a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement shares latest pictures in the case of Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

Latest News

Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
2 injured in crash near Lemmon Drive
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
Nevada Senator introduces bill to improve access for disabled veterans
The investments were announced by the Biden administration on Thursday. (POOL)
Biden announces new investment into state’s healthcare, including Nevada
Morning Break Cook Off Challenge
Two chefs battle it out in the kitchen in KOLO 8 Morning Break’s first-ever cook off challenge