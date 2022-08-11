Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday.

Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Kline and a conspirator, Jason Torres, were charged for their alleged roles in a $7 million fraudulent advance fee scheme allegedly orchestrated by Kline from April 2017 to July 2019.

While Kline was out on bail for this charge, she, through her then attorney, gave the government a .pdf document that was supposedly part of a Cellebrite report showing messages in which Torres made threats towards Kline and insinuated he was primarily responsible for the alleged scheme.

A forensic review of that document revealed it had been falsified. The false report was presented to a family court in California as part of a custody dispute between the two.

During that hearing, Kline stated the report had been generated by a forensic examiner named Drew Andrews. Further investigation revealed that Andrews did not exist, and was instead an alter-ego of Kline’s used to deceive the court, her attorney, and a forensic expert.

Kline also presented the court with a computer she claimed contained an iTunes backup including the alleged text messages from Torres. A forensic investigation revealed that data had been manipulated.

The investigation determined Kline had changed, or caused to be changed, certain time stamps in an effort to make it appear as though the iTunes backup and other files stored on the computer were created in April of 2020, which is when the fake forensic examiner supposedly ran the report.

The charge of obstruction of justice carries with it a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

