Nevada still searching for starting QB as first game looms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Who’s going to be the guy?

With Carson Strong gone Nevada will name a new starting quarterback for a season opener for the first time since 2019. It’s a wide open competition, according to Wolf Pack Quarterbacks Coach Nate Costa.

“I don’t know if we’re going to have to make a tough decision anytime soon, or if it’s ever going to just be one guy,” Costa said Wednesday morning. “I think we have a stable of quarterbacks that I feel very comfortable with and that’s a good thing to have as a quarterback coach.”

Costa is rotating quarterbacks through drills and reps with first, second, and third team position players.

What Costa is looking for in a starter is also laid out: limit turnovers, generate explosive plays in the passing and running games, among other traits.

“Body language is very important,” Costa expanded. “The way a quarterback carries himself is typically how your team is going to carry itself. That’s very important. I’m always watching that on and off the field. I’m also looking for a guy who can learn from mistakes.”

The big quarterback names on the roster are third-year returner Nate Cox and Oklahoma State transfer Shane Illingworth. Costa likes how Illingworth has digested the playbook in a short period of time and his pocket presence. Cox is getting praised for his command of the huddle and throwing accuracy. Costa thinks offensive coordinator Derek Sage has a plan for either guy.

“(Sage is) going to do a good job of making the quarterback the point guard of this team. Then he’s also going to find ways to get the ball to the perimeter and our receivers. He wants to get the ball down the field but he also wants to run the football. If I was an opposing defensive coordinator I’d be guessing right now.”

Nevada Athletics scheduled Cox to talk with KOLO 8 News Now after Wednesday’s practice, but he left the field early.

