Nevada Senator introduces bill to improve access for disabled veterans

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia. (KOLO) - Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has introduced legislation aiming to help disabled veterans with service-related medical issues with disability access in their homes.

The Autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act increases the amount allowed under current grant programs for home improvements and other structural alterations to $10,000.

“We honor veterans’ sacrifice for our country by making sure we care for them after they leave the service,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Many of our veterans need to make improvements to their homes to accommodate a medical issue, and this bill will increase the funds they have to make those critical alterations.

The bill has been endorsed by Paralyzed Veterans of America, American Goldstar Mothers, and Blinded Veterans Association.

Florida Democratic Representative Al Lawson introduced companion legislation.

“Support for our veterans is more crucial than ever in these challenging times,” Rep. Lawson said. “To ensure continued usability and with the inevitability of inflation, HISA grant maximums must be increased for veterans with service-connected disabilities. The Autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act enables them to make improvements and structural alterations furnished as part of home health services. This important funding provides our veterans the independence and comfort that all Americans deserve when they heroically served our country.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.