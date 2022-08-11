NAM to host free Movie Under the Stars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the place to go to see classic cars and more. But this month, the National Automobile Museum will be hosting a special family-friendly event and showcasing a classic 80′s movie at its new riverside outdoor venue. How does Back to the Future sound? Phil MacDougall visited KOLO to talk about the free night of fun on August 20, 2022 and an update on the Disney ‘Cars’ exhibit.

