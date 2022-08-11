Markleeville Post Office reopens after flooding

Cleaning up in Markleeville on Aug. 5, 2022, the day after debris flowed through the town.
Cleaning up in Markleeville on Aug. 5, 2022, the day after debris flowed through the town.(Ed Parce/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARKLEEVILLE, California. (KOLO) - The U.S. Post Office in Markleeville has reopened its doors after the area was hit by flooding last week.

The flooding came from heavy rains that hit the area following a fire in the mountains that surround the small California town.

Highway 89 is still closed due to the needed repairs from the flooding.

The office’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with Saturday hours being from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m..

The office is closed on Sunday.

