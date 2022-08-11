Markleeville Post Office reopens after flooding

MARKLEEVILLE, California. (KOLO) - The U.S. Post Office in Markleeville has reopened its doors after the area was hit by flooding last week.

The flooding came from heavy rains that hit the area following a fire in the mountains that surround the small California town.

Highway 89 is still closed due to the needed repairs from the flooding.

The office’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with Saturday hours being from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m..

The office is closed on Sunday.

