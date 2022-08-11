Grants to improve Nevada water quality made available

The money will be made available for projects that protect and improve water quality in the...
The money will be made available for projects that protect and improve water quality in the state of Nevada(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection announced Thursday they have made $900,000 available for projects that protect and enhance water quality in the state of Nevada.

The grants are funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, and are open to the public, tribal governments, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions throughout the state of Nevada.

A non-federal match of at least 50% of the project cost is required.

Projects eligible for funding include:

  • Water quality improvement projects
  • Implementation of Best Management Practices to protect water quality
  • Public education programs aimed at reducing nonpoint source water pollution
  • Identified projects from an approved watershed-based plan and/or Total Maximum Daily Load implementation plan

The grant application link can be found here. Applications are due by Sept. 23 at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement shares latest pictures in the case of Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

Latest News

Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
Gilbert had his suit dismissed earlier this week. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
Judge: No `competent evidence’ in Nevada primary challenge
Washoe County has reported its fifth case of monkeypox
5th case of monkeypox reported in Washoe County
Cleaning up in Markleeville on Aug. 5, 2022, the day after debris flowed through the town.
Markleeville Post Office reopens after flooding