Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM PDT
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans.

The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

More information about the concert can be found here.

