Family Time: Northern Nevada Moms co-founder shares how to prepare kids physically and mentally for back-to-school routines

KOLO News Now welcomes Kacey Queen to discuss getting kids back to school
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:46 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve the bus schedule. You’ve gathered all the school supplies. You’ve met the teachers. But are you and your kids really ready to go back to school?

Kacey Queen, co-founder of Northern Nevada Moms, stopped by Morning Break with advice for not only physically preparing you and your kids to return to school, but also mentally and emotionally preparing them for early mornings, homework responsibilities and after school activities. After nine weeks off, that first day back can feel scrambled and rushed.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Kacey for tips on ways you can start preparing yourselves now for a success start of the school year.

Learn more on the Nevada Moms website. Plus, if you want to stay updated on what’s happening in the area, follow the Northern Nevada Moms Facebook page.

