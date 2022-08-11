Carson City judge dismisses Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit over governor’s race vote counting

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in the June primary to Lombardo by 11 percentage points, or about 26,000 votes.

He was seeking a recount of ballots by hand that he claimed — without any evidence — would result in him winning the GOP nomination by more than 55,000 votes. Gilbert’s campaign separately had already paid for a recount that showed no change in the overall outcome.

Lombardo, the sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is seeking to unseat first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November’s general election in the swing Western state.

Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson announced his decision from the bench during a status hearing Wednesday afternoon. But a formal order had not been issued by the time the clerk’s office closed for the day. The Nevada Independent first reported the ruling.

J. Colby Williams, Lombardo’s lawyer, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Wednesday night that Judge Wilson “granted our motion for summary judgment today, effectively dismissing the case with prejudice, and directed us to submit a proposed order (to) that effect, which we’ve done.”

Gilbert didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

