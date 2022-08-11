Carson City judge dismisses Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit over governor’s race vote counting

Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gilbert who lost this month's Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay $190,960 for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome by making numerous unproven claims about the election process, election officials said Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Reno attorney had 26.7% of the vote on June 14, trailing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who won 38.4% in a crowded primary field for the Republican governor nomination on June 14. Gilbert has not conceded. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Scott Sonner/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:39 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in the June primary to Lombardo by 11 percentage points, or about 26,000 votes.

He was seeking a recount of ballots by hand that he claimed — without any evidence — would result in him winning the GOP nomination by more than 55,000 votes. Gilbert’s campaign separately had already paid for a recount that showed no change in the overall outcome.

Lombardo, the sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is seeking to unseat first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November’s general election in the swing Western state.

Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson announced his decision from the bench during a status hearing Wednesday afternoon. But a formal order had not been issued by the time the clerk’s office closed for the day. The Nevada Independent first reported the ruling.

J. Colby Williams, Lombardo’s lawyer, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Wednesday night that Judge Wilson “granted our motion for summary judgment today, effectively dismissing the case with prejudice, and directed us to submit a proposed order (to) that effect, which we’ve done.”

Gilbert didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

City of Fernley logo.
$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced
Jason Soto announced plans to retire from the Reno Police Department earlier this year
Reno Police Chief endorses Catherine Cortez Masto in Senate bid
Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy
Chips and Science Act (Piqsels)
Nevada Dems celebrate signing of the CHIPS and Science Act