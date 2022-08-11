Biden announces new investment into state’s healthcare, including Nevada

The investments were announced by the Biden administration on Thursday. (POOL)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration is announcing $74 million in investments to improve healthcare across 37 states, including Nevada.

The grant money will go towards improving health care facilities nationwide, and will help 143 rural health care organizations and three million people nationwide.

“The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants being announced today will build, renovate and equip health care provider facilities like hospitals and clinics in rural areas in 37 states. Having sustainable and accessible health care infrastructure in rural areas is critical to the health and well-being of the millions of people living in small towns across the Nation,” said USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small.

Specifically, the money will go towards implementing telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increasing staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, building or renovating facilities, and purchasing medical supplies.

It will also go towards helping regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits and tribes solve regional rural health care problems with the goal of increased sustainability.

The investment will help expand health care services in states such as Idaho, Arizona, California, and territories such as Guam and Puerto Rico.

Additional awardees for healthcare grants will be announced in the coming weeks.

