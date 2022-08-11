Alpine County Sheriffs to escort drivers through closure area on Highway 89

The sheriff’s office will ask you to turn around if it determines your vehicle is not suitable for the road
Sheriffs will be escorting residents and employees through the Highway 89 closure area starting...
Sheriffs will be escorting residents and employees through the Highway 89 closure area starting Friday(Alpine County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they will escort drivers through the Highway 89 closure area in Alpine County.

The escorts will be for residents and employees starting Aug. 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no escorts on the weekends.

Escorts will allow travel from both directions of the closure.

Both residents and employees will need to be driving an AWD or 4WD vehicle due to the condition of the road.

Anyone seeking an escort will need proof of residency or employment to expedite the approval process. Drivers can stage for the escort at either the Markleeville Road Closure on Highway 89 or the Turtle Rock Park Closure on Highway 89.

The sheriff’s office will ask you to turn around if it determines your vehicle is not suitable for the road.

Access during the weekends and other times of the day will be through Highway 89.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement shares latest pictures in the case of Kiely Rodni
Hundreds of tips but no new leads in search for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

Latest News

Financially Fit Employees is a program designed by Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D, but was started...
Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 3)
Bright moon taken at 2am on August 11. Super Moon appears August 12
‘Super Moon’ and other big happenings in the night sky
Photos of the suspect who investigators say stole a wallet and cell phone.
Reward offered for arrest in case of stolen wallet, phone
Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas, as seen through body-worn camera.
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest