Alpine County Sheriffs to escort drivers through closure area on Highway 89

ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they will escort drivers through the Highway 89 closure area in Alpine County.

The escorts will be for residents and employees starting Aug. 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no escorts on the weekends.

Escorts will allow travel from both directions of the closure.

Both residents and employees will need to be driving an AWD or 4WD vehicle due to the condition of the road.

Anyone seeking an escort will need proof of residency or employment to expedite the approval process. Drivers can stage for the escort at either the Markleeville Road Closure on Highway 89 or the Turtle Rock Park Closure on Highway 89.

The sheriff’s office will ask you to turn around if it determines your vehicle is not suitable for the road.

Access during the weekends and other times of the day will be through Highway 89.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.