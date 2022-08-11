2 injured in crash near Lemmon Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday morning on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive.

Traffic is currently backed up beyond Stead Boulevard beyond the Stead exit. Police say it will be some time before the scene is cleared, and multiple Nevada Highway Patrol units are on scene.

12 firefighters also responded to the crash. KOLO will provide updates as soon as they become available.

