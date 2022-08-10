Washoe County Bomb Squad called after suspicious package found in ditch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad was called around noon Tuesday for a report of a suspicious package.

The package was found by a Caltrans worker in a ditch near U.S. 395 East and Johnstonville Road. The highway was closed temporarily as a precaution, and nearby businesses were evacuated.

The Bomb Squad arrived on scene and examined the package using a robot that then determined the package was a homemade explosive device. Technicians made the package safe and removed it.

U.S. 395 was then reopened. Lassen County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, and the Susan River Fire District were called to assist in the operation.

