Suspect accused of stealing wallet and phone from Carson City business

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.

Investigators say the man in the above photo stole a wallet and cell phone left on the counter of a business on N. Carson Street south of Winne Lane on July 28, 2022.

The suspect then left the store in the vehicle pictured below.

Photo of the car the theft suspect was seen driving. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division, Detective Liz Granata at (775) 283-7854, Dispatch at (775) 887-2008, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

