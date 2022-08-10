Road resurfacing to close lanes on SR 338 in Lyon County

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A road resurfacing in Lyon County will force lane closures along State Route 338 from Aug.15 to Aug. 19.

The resurfacing will take place near the Nevada-California state line from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that week. Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and pilot cars will be in place to guide motorists through the road work.

The project will be for a scrub seal, in which the roadway will be resurfaced with a sealing layer of asphalt and gravel as a way to reduce roadway cracking and rutting.

