The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on Arlington Avenue Bridges Project

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing the process of replacing the Arlington Avenue Bridges over the Truckee River and is seeking additional input from the community.

The RTC is inviting the community to participate in person at a community meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. (presentation at 5:30 p.m.), or virtually by watching a video presentation with updates about the project, and taking a short survey. The survey is open through September 16, 2022.

In-Person Meeting: Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. (presentation at 5:30 p.m.) at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center, 925 Riverside Drive in Reno

Virtual Presentation: https://arlingtonbridges.com/

Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X59XMFF

Comments: jtortelli@rtcwashoe.com

The Arlington Avenue bridges have been categorized as structurally deficient by the Nevada Department of Transportation. These bridges provide access over the Truckee River and split the Wingfield Park area. The project will replace the bridges over the river, improve safety and multimodal access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.

At the in-person meeting and in the virtual presentation, the community will have a chance to learn about bridge design updates, survey results and comments, and get information about anticipated project effects to environmental resources, including parks and the Truckee River. The community will have the opportunity to provide input on project landscape and aesthetics.

In 2021, the RTC received a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the Arlington Avenue bridges over the Truckee River in the heart of the City of Reno.

The RTC has been gathering public input on the project since 2019. Construction on the $28 million Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is anticipated to start in 2025.

