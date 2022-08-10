The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on Arlington Avenue Bridges Project

By Carlos Macias
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing the process of replacing the Arlington Avenue Bridges over the Truckee River and is seeking additional input from the community.

The RTC is inviting the community to participate in person at a community meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. (presentation at 5:30 p.m.), or virtually by watching a video presentation with updates about the project, and taking a short survey. The survey is open through September 16, 2022.

The Arlington Avenue bridges have been categorized as structurally deficient by the Nevada Department of Transportation. These bridges provide access over the Truckee River and split the Wingfield Park area. The project will replace the bridges over the river, improve safety and multimodal access to the park area, and meet flood-capacity requirements.

At the in-person meeting and in the virtual presentation, the community will have a chance to learn about bridge design updates, survey results and comments, and get information about anticipated project effects to environmental resources, including parks and the Truckee River. The community will have the opportunity to provide input on project landscape and aesthetics.

In 2021, the RTC received a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the Arlington Avenue bridges over the Truckee River in the heart of the City of Reno.

The RTC has been gathering public input on the project since 2019. Construction on the $28 million Arlington Avenue Bridges Project is anticipated to start in 2025.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on Arlington Avenue Bridges Project
The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on Arlington Avenue Bridges Project
Starting on August 8, the on-ramp will be closed 24-7 as crews install landscape monuments and...
Second Street on-ramp to close temporarily on Monday
The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Segment 1 Construction Complete
The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Segment 1 Construction Complete
The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Segment 1 Construction Complete
The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Drive Segment 1 Construction Complete