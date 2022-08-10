Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 2)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D created a financial education program as a UNR student. It’s designed to help her clients overcome common barriers responsible for preventing proper budgeting, saving, and investing.

It’s called Financially Fit Employees and Financially Fit Me. This report is focusing on budgeting. Jashua Palabay agreed to meet and talk with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond about his new journey to gain control of his finances while in his early 20′s. He says he first learned about Financially Fit Me as a finance student at the University of Nevada in Reno.

“I thought why not give it a shot. Maybe it could help me in the future,” Palabay said.

He said, “One thing that I learned about Financially Fit Me is that you have to understand where your money is coming in and where your money is going.”

He is using a Financially Fit Me spreadsheet to track his money flow and make changes based on what he’s learning.

”Not spending too much on clothes or just things I don’t really need,” Palabay said.

He says this finance program created in northern Nevada is helping him to focus on what he wants today versus what he’ll want in the future.

You see he was investing five percent in a Roth IRA retirement account.

“I moved it up to 15 percent,” Palabay said and admitted he plans to increase it to even more.

“Years from now, I’m going to thank myself and you know, good job Josh on your for doing that.

”In addition to planning ahead, Financially Fit Me includes access to a team of at least 12 online coaches who are able to answer your questions.

It provides an area for community posts to encourage collaboration and discussion about goals. Users can also earn points.

“You do that on the program by watching a series of videos. Understand how and where your money comes from,” Palabay said.

You can also get points by completing tasks like posting goals, referring others, and building a financial report. Those points can be redeemed for gift cards to places like Amazon, Starbucks, and Walmart.

Palabay says he’s on track to amass a small fortune at retirement.

