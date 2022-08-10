Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction.

The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information.

The roadmap will build on the public emissions portal introduced at the end of 2021, and set new standards for the monitoring of carbon footprints.

Data from 2021 showed most emissions in Washoe County came from fleet vehicles, wastewater and detention facilities. That data has allowed for a granular cost-benefit analysis of county vehicle fleets, streetlights, LED lights in facilities and building square footage.

The county has begun vehicle fleet automation to get a better view of vehicle performance, emissions, as well as on-site solar installations.

Washoe County and the City of Reno say they are closer to meeting their greenhouse goal of having reduced levels by 28% from 2005 levels by 2025, aligning with the state of Nevada.

“Reducing our carbon emissions will have positive, long term returns for the citizens of Washoe County. While we work to build out our sustainability team, nZero’s insights and support have been invaluable to ensuring the County progresses towards our climate goals,” said Kalie Work, Washoe County Recorder.

