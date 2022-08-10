Reno Police Chief endorses Catherine Cortez Masto in Senate bid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Chief Jason Soto has announced his support of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign.

The endorsement marks his first ever Democratic endorsement. Soto says he is endorsing Cortez Masto for her partnership with law enforcement.

“While some politicians claim they stand with police, Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support of police through action,’’ said Police Chief Jason Soto. “She was a tough-on-crime attorney general who worked directly with us to help keep Nevada communities safe, and no one has done more than Catherine to support law enforcement in the Senate. I’m proud to stand with Catherine because she’s always fighting for Nevada, and I know I can count on her to help me and my agency when it matters most.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.