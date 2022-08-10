Reno Police Chief endorses Catherine Cortez Masto in Senate bid

Jason Soto announced plans to retire from the Reno Police Department earlier this year
Jason Soto announced plans to retire from the Reno Police Department earlier this year(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Chief Jason Soto has announced his support of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign.

The endorsement marks his first ever Democratic endorsement. Soto says he is endorsing Cortez Masto for her partnership with law enforcement.

“While some politicians claim they stand with police, Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support of police through action,’’ said Police Chief Jason Soto. “She was a tough-on-crime attorney general who worked directly with us to help keep Nevada communities safe, and no one has done more than Catherine to support law enforcement in the Senate. I’m proud to stand with Catherine because she’s always fighting for Nevada, and I know I can count on her to help me and my agency when it matters most.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

Smoke stacks (Alfred Palmer)
Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan
Reno DMV off of Double Diamond Parkway
Nevada DMV to go appointment only starting Aug. 15
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
Rhys Ferrito placed third in the nation in a recent national competition.
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon