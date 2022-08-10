Police investigating fatal crash on IR-80

Authorities say the crash happened on July 23
Authorities say the crash happened on July 23(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 29 on IR-80 near Mile Marker 129.

They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.

The driver was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with major injuries. A front passenger, Angileen Williams, was partially ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities suspect driver fatigue as a cause in the crash. Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to email them at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Road resurfacing to close lanes on SR 338 in Lyon County
Jason Soto announced plans to retire from the Reno Police Department earlier this year
Reno Police Chief endorses Catherine Cortez Masto in Senate bid
Smoke stacks (Alfred Palmer)
Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan
Reno DMV off of Double Diamond Parkway
Nevada DMV to go appointment only starting Aug. 15