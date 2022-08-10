Police investigating fatal crash on IR-80

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 29 on IR-80 near Mile Marker 129.

They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.

The driver was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with major injuries. A front passenger, Angileen Williams, was partially ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities suspect driver fatigue as a cause in the crash. Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to email them at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us.

