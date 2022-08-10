Nevada tight ends unproven, but working toward big role

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an unproven group, but one that will play a big role in Nevada’s offense this season.

“For them to come in and embrace me and my style of coaching and what we’re trying to do within the tight end room within this offense, I’ve been very pleased,” said the position group’s coach, Derek Sage.

Sage, the Sparks native, is back at Nevada after nearly 20 years away. The former Reed Raider is also the team’s new offensive coordinator. Sage didn’t get into specifics about his offense - just that he’s filtering through what’s worked and what hasn’t worked at his previous spots. Fans will certainly see two tight end sets.

“(The position) is a beautiful blend of athleticism, size, speed,” said Sage. “You got guys who do it all. You have to run block, pass block, go out and know the routes, pass protection. It’s a jack of all trades.”

One of those jack of all trades is University of Oregon transfer Cooper Shults. The kid from Sacramento comes to Reno because of the coaching staff and his anticipated role.

“I’ve been a tight end since I was young,” Shults said. “There’s always been an emphasis on blocking, catching, doing it all. I’m getting into an offense that feels pretty even and you do both. It’s really nice.”

Shults and Carlton Brown got the first reps in position drills Wednesday. The tight end room features seven players including walk-on Cam Zeidler who starred at quarterback for North Valleys High School.

“We got a lot of guys who are new and getting used to the offense but you can see there’s flashes in practice and you can see that once we get used to this and get it down it’s going to be a dangerous group and help the team a lot,” Shults recapped.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.