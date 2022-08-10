Nevada tight ends unproven, but working toward big role

8-9-22
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s an unproven group, but one that will play a big role in Nevada’s offense this season.

“For them to come in and embrace me and my style of coaching and what we’re trying to do within the tight end room within this offense, I’ve been very pleased,” said the position group’s coach, Derek Sage.

Sage, the Sparks native, is back at Nevada after nearly 20 years away. The former Reed Raider is also the team’s new offensive coordinator. Sage didn’t get into specifics about his offense - just that he’s filtering through what’s worked and what hasn’t worked at his previous spots. Fans will certainly see two tight end sets.

“(The position) is a beautiful blend of athleticism, size, speed,” said Sage. “You got guys who do it all. You have to run block, pass block, go out and know the routes, pass protection. It’s a jack of all trades.”

One of those jack of all trades is University of Oregon transfer Cooper Shults. The kid from Sacramento comes to Reno because of the coaching staff and his anticipated role.

“I’ve been a tight end since I was young,” Shults said. “There’s always been an emphasis on blocking, catching, doing it all. I’m getting into an offense that feels pretty even and you do both. It’s really nice.”

Shults and Carlton Brown got the first reps in position drills Wednesday. The tight end room features seven players including walk-on Cam Zeidler who starred at quarterback for North Valleys High School.

“We got a lot of guys who are new and getting used to the offense but you can see there’s flashes in practice and you can see that once we get used to this and get it down it’s going to be a dangerous group and help the team a lot,” Shults recapped.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

Wolf Pack offensive line coach now coaching position group he once competed for
Jeff Nady reflects on earning dream job at Nevada
Offensive line with new attitude for 2022
Offensive line with new attitude for 2022
Only two players on current roster have caught a pass in a Wolf Pack uniform
New bodies, new offense, new coach for Nevada wide receivers
8-4-22
Wolf Pack's Lee and Taua are brothers in football and now fatherhood