Nevada Congresswoman helps introduce bill addressing doctor shortage

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia. (KOLO) - Nevada Representative Susie Lee was one of two House members to introduce bipartisan legislation to address the shortage of doctors across the U.S.

Lee, a Democrat, and Representative David McKinley, a Republican, introduced the Physicians for Underserved Areas Act which aims to address the shortage by updating the Graduate Medical Education slot process after a hospital closure to prioritize sending federally-funded medical residency slots to areas where doctors are most needed.

The shortage is particularly dire in Nevada.

“Our state’s severe doctor shortage means that too many Nevadans are going without the care they need,” said Rep. Susie Lee. “Nevada ranks 48th in the nation when it comes to primary care physicians per capita and all 17 of Nevada’s counties are designated as health professional shortage areas. We must do more to get Nevada families the health care they need, and that means we need to make it possible for more doctors to train and practice medicine here in Nevada. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to help close the gap by bringing more residency slots and physicians to Nevada.”

McKinley weighed in on his own state’s crisis.

“From cancer to diabetes to substance abuse, West Virginia faces many health challenges,” said Rep. McKinley. “However, access to care is often hampered by a shortage of physicians and other medical professionals, especially in rural communities. This common sense bill will help address this problem by incentivizing doctors to train and practice in West Virginia and other regions that face similar shortages.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.