Nevada DMV to go appointment only starting Aug. 15

Reno DMV off of Double Diamond Parkway
Reno DMV off of Double Diamond Parkway(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday they will not be accepting walk-in appointments starting Aug. 15.

The department will switch to appointment only at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno. In a press release, the Nevada DMV says the change is being made due to staffing shortages.

The DMV is urging the public’s cooperation, saying they need to go “online, not in line.”

“We have seen an actual decrease in use of our online services at the same time we’re facing an ongoing staffing shortage,” Laney said. “The switch to appointments only is the best way to encourage Nevadans to go online while efficiently serving the customers who must come in.”

Walk ins will be accepted for vehicle movement permits, license plate drop-offs, driver’s license reinstatements, past due debts, kiosk transactions, and vehicle inspections.

Saturday walk-in services will remain the same. Offices open on that day will continue to issue return tickets for all transactions until they reach capacity. DMV’s commercial and rural offices will not be affected by this change.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
Rhys Ferrito placed third in the nation in a recent national competition.
Local 12-year-old making waves in triathlon
Mammography screenings available right in your area.
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather