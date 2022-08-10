Nevada DMV to go appointment only starting Aug. 15

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday they will not be accepting walk-in appointments starting Aug. 15.

The department will switch to appointment only at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno. In a press release, the Nevada DMV says the change is being made due to staffing shortages.

The DMV is urging the public’s cooperation, saying they need to go “online, not in line.”

“We have seen an actual decrease in use of our online services at the same time we’re facing an ongoing staffing shortage,” Laney said. “The switch to appointments only is the best way to encourage Nevadans to go online while efficiently serving the customers who must come in.”

Walk ins will be accepted for vehicle movement permits, license plate drop-offs, driver’s license reinstatements, past due debts, kiosk transactions, and vehicle inspections.

Saturday walk-in services will remain the same. Offices open on that day will continue to issue return tickets for all transactions until they reach capacity. DMV’s commercial and rural offices will not be affected by this change.

