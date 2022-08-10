The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get a mammography screening.

Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van will be right in Sparks, Reno tomorrow, and Fallon on Friday.

The mobile mammography unit travels to underserved areas of our state, providing mammograms to those women to receive care and allowing all accessibility.

Women younger than 40 can make an appointment, so long as it’s recommended by their doctor.

Carrie Tallman, with Nevada Health Centers, shared how this is a great opportunity for women in our community,

“If you’re pressed for time or you’re working and are just trying to squeeze in before back-to-school and all that you have going on, we suggest there’s that paperwork on our website they can fill it out in advance. Bring it to them for the appointment it’s literally about twenty minutes, in and out and you’re done,” Tallman said.

There will be another stop in lovelock this Saturday. It’ll also be in Virginia City and silver springs next week. Most major insurance plans are accepted. If you happen to be underinsured or uninsured, NVHC is often able to help.

To schedule an appointment call : (877) 581-6266

