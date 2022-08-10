Heroes Gala Event this Saturday

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann.

He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and after returning home decided to serve in the Korean War where he made at least 115 jumps from a plane to serve the United States.

“He has a heart of gold and is always giving back to his fellow veterans and we just thought it would be the honorable thing to do,” said Veterans Transition Resource Center in Northern Nevada Representative, D’nese Davis.

If you go, you will also meet the last survivor of Pearl Harbor from Nevada. His name is Ed Hall.

Tickets are $40 a person. The event includes dinner. The Heroes Gala is at the Carson Valley Inn in Gardnerville and will last from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

