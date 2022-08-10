Heroes Gala Event this Saturday

Dominic Panasiti was honored at the 2021 northern Nevada Heroes Gala Event, which was hosted by...
Dominic Panasiti was honored at the 2021 northern Nevada Heroes Gala Event, which was hosted by The Veterans Transition Resource Center.(Veterans Transition Resource Center)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:05 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann.

He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war  and after returning home decided to serve in the Korean War where he made at least 115 jumps from a plane to serve the United States.

“He has a heart of gold and is always giving back to his fellow veterans and we just thought it would be the honorable thing to do,” said Veterans Transition Resource Center in Northern Nevada Representative, D’nese Davis.

If you go, you will also meet the last survivor of Pearl Harbor from Nevada. His name is Ed Hall.

Tickets are $40 a person. The event includes dinner. The Heroes Gala is at the Carson Valley Inn in Gardnerville and will last from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
Search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
Toni Richard sits at a table with her son.
Forum brings awareness to supported decision-making
Lazy 5 Free Summer Concerts
Lazy 5 Summer Concert Series
UNR students on campus
Returning to campus under the menace of Monkey Pox