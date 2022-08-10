Forum brings awareness to supported decision-making

Toni Richard sits at a table with her son.
Toni Richard sits at a table with her son.(KOLO)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities is inviting providers and parents of children with special needs to participate in a forum about supported decision-making.

In 2019, the state of Nevada passed a law which allows people with disabilities to choose people they know and trust to be part of a support network to help with decision-making. This is an alternative to guardianship which is more restrictive and involves a court order.

We spoke with a local mom who says this option saved her son’s life.

“I honestly think he would not be on the earth. His blood condition, they didn’t think he would make it to his teens and he’s made it to 21,” said Toni Richard. “So you know, being here is what has kept him alive. He gets to pick what he wants for dinner, what restaurant.”

The goal is to allow people with disabilities to have a voice and make their own decisions. However, because the law is fairly new, many families still don’t know about it.

“There’s often a pipeline from school to guardianship where that age of majority transition occurs and you have guardianship while still receiving services,” said Deputy Director of Litigation with Nevada Legal Services, Alex Cherup. “Our thought is if we can have supported decision-making then there doesn’t have to be that immediate jump from school to guardianship and we can look at lesser restrictive alternatives.”

The process to establish a supported decision-making agreement is fairly easy and doesn’t require going to court.

You can learn more about it during a virtual forum Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond...
Search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Suspected Prowler in northeast Reno
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area

Latest News

Lazy 5 Free Summer Concerts
Lazy 5 Summer Concert Series
UNR students on campus
Returning to campus under the menace of Monkey Pox
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Students on UNR campus
Returning to campus under the menace of Monkey Pox