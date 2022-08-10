4th confirmed monkeypox case in Washoe County; health district says many people still uninformed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is urging the community to take precautions to help stop the transmission of monkeypox.

District Health Officer Kevin Dick spoke with the media Wednesday to provide an update on the monkeypox vaccine, as well as symptoms to look out for, and steps to take to prevent getting or transmitting monkeypox.

Currently, there are four confirmed cases in Washoe County. The latest confirmed case is a man in his 40′s who was a close contact of a previous case.

Dick said that they are finding through case investigations that many people are still uninformed about monkeypox, which spreads through sex between men, skin-to-skin contact, and bedding and towels that have been contaminated. The health district is encouraging people to search for information online and use the resources available on the Washoe County Health District website.

Dick said there is not enough vaccine to make it widely available. It is still reserved for confirmed cases and close contacts. The health district is still assessing how to allocate the vaccine to ensure that there is enough for confirmed cases and close contacts.

Dick also spoke about the FDA’s plan to stretch the nation’s limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose. The health district is still evaluating that plan and how to approach it with the county’s current vaccine supply.

The health district reminds the community not to participate in sexual activity if you have any symptoms of monkeypox which include flu-like symptoms, fever, headache, muscle ache, chills, and exhaustion. The disease can also result in a rash which can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside of the mouth, on hands, feet, and chest.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, the health district will contact you to schedule a vaccine.

Dick also spoke about COVID-19, which he said is still more transmissible than monkeypox. He said we continue to see a decline in reported cases in Washoe County since the July 4th holiday. Currently, our 7-day moving average is 83.57 cases. That number is down from 95 the previous week.

