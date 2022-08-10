$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday.

The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.

In a press release, Cortez Masto said the project will provide thousands of jobs to the region over the coming years.

“I supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because I knew it would bring good-paying jobs to Nevada, including to rural parts of the state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I worked to help secure this funding for Fernley to make sure that we’re spurring our economy, supporting our manufacturing industry, and creating thousands of new jobs in the region.”

“This RAISE grant represents the largest single grant award in the history of the city. We are very happy to see the Nevada Pacific Parkway project move forward,” said Fernley Mayor Roy Edington, Jr. “The city of Fernley recognizes the critical infrastructure enhancements needed for the Victory Logistics Project and Fernley to be successful. In addition to improvements in safety and traffic operations with the connection, this project will be transformative to the local and regional economies.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.