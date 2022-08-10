$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced

City of Fernley logo.
City of Fernley logo.(City of Fernley)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday.

The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.

In a press release, Cortez Masto said the project will provide thousands of jobs to the region over the coming years.

“I supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because I knew it would bring good-paying jobs to Nevada, including to rural parts of the state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I worked to help secure this funding for Fernley to make sure that we’re spurring our economy, supporting our manufacturing industry, and creating thousands of new jobs in the region.”

“This RAISE grant represents the largest single grant award in the history of the city. We are very happy to see the Nevada Pacific Parkway project move forward,” said Fernley Mayor Roy Edington, Jr. “The city of Fernley recognizes the critical infrastructure enhancements needed for the Victory Logistics Project and Fernley to be successful. In addition to improvements in safety and traffic operations with the connection, this project will be transformative to the local and regional economies.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared a picture from a surveillance video, before Rodni...
Surveillance image released of 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area
This was the scene on Terminal Way after a heavy downpour drenched much of the Truckee Meadows...
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
The scene of a search for a missing person in the Truckee River at Dorostkar Park.
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
Power outages
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las...
NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas-area runway

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, of Nevada
Nevada Congresswoman helps introduce bill addressing doctor shortage
Washoe County Bomb Squad was called around noon on Tuesday
Washoe County Bomb Squad called after suspicious package found in ditch
Photos of the suspect who investigators say stole a wallet and cell phone.
Suspect accused of stealing wallet and phone from Carson City business
Today, we're hosting the Thali Indian Restaurant
Open for Business: Thali Indian Restaurant