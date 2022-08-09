Washoe County plans back to school vaccine events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be hosting back to school vaccination events later this month.

The events will take place on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at the Health District at 1001 9th St., Building B.

Every vaccine required by the state of Nevada to attend a school will be made available. Health officials also urge parents to give their children the meningococcal vaccine, recently required for students entering their senior year of high school.

You can schedule an appointment for a typical vaccination here.

Those just looking to get the MCV4 vaccine, schedule an appointment here. You can also sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine using that link.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.

