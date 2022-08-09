Washoe County Health District hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District and Community Health Alliance are hosting a pair of back-to-school vaccine clinics.

They’re taking place Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 at the Washoe County Health District office at 100 E. Ninth Street in Reno.

You’ll need to make an appointment. You can to that here.

