Waffles and Wishes go hand in hand at Make-A-Wish’s largest fundraiser in the region

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for Make-A-Wish’s fundraiser breakfast, “Waffles and Wishes.”

Regional director, Seema Donahoe, stopped by Morning Break to share how the event will help raise the money for the more than 50 kids waiting for their wishes to be granted here in Northern Nevada.

It begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Grand Sierra Resort. The menu includes: egg frittata, applewood smoked bacon, and of course, waffles with all the fixings like syrup, butter, whipped cream and strawberries.

For more information and purchase tickets, click here.

