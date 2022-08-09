Vehicle vs pedestrian collision kills 1 in Reno

Detectives are still looking for witnesses to the crash
Detectives are still looking for witnesses to the crash(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police and fire responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision early Tuesday morning in the area of 2nd/I580 northbound off ramp.

Officials say life-saving efforts were made on the pedestrian, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver remained on scene, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are still looking for anyone who may have been a witness to the crash. Witnesses are urged to call the Reno Police Department Traffic Office at 775-334-2141, the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line, or contact secret witness.

2nd street was closed off in both directions between I1580 and Galletti Way for a period of time before reopening at 5:00 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

