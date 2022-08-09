Road-widening project at Sky Vista Parkway to begin next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission announced Tuesday they will be working on a widening project at the Sky Vista Parkway next week.

RTC officials say the project will begin on Aug. 15. The project limits will be on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway.

The project will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction, as well as create improvements for other roadway users.

“Our community continues to grow, especially in the North Valleys area,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas. “Improving Sky Vista Parkway will make for smoother traffic operations, decrease traffic congestion, and increase multimodal opportunities for everyone.”

New street lighting will be added for safety along with new eight foot sidewalks, and five foot wide bike lanes on both sides of Sky Vista Parkway.

A roundabout will also be added at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Sky Vista Parkway for safety reasons.

Two way traffic will be maintained on Sky Vista Parkway, but drivers can anticipate minor lane closures and possible delays.

Transit users may see bus stop relocations, according to RTC officials. They also say the project will cost approximately $18.3 million.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.